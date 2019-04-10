DNA EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Sena has no moral right to contest Lok Sabha poll, says Sanjay Nirupam

Congress nominee from North West Mumbai Sanjay Nirupam is struggling to weather factionalism in the party to take on the saffron alliance. In an interview with Sanjay Jog, Nirupam explains his poll strategy.

How are you preparing yourself to take on Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in North West constituency?

It is a hollow alliance. Shiv Sena and BJP are yet to put an end to the differences between them. It will be rejected by people of Maharashtra and Mumbai who have suffered badly because the parties were busy in a verbal duel. As a result, they lost focus on government functioning and delivery. The fight is still not over. There is no chemistry between the two. I am 100 per cent sure that after the Lok Sabha election, BJP will have no truck with Shiv Sena in the forthcoming assembly election in the state. On the other hand, I am working hard along with our alliance partners and dedicated Congress workers to defeat the saffron alliance.

However, Congress in Mumbai is still a divided house. What is your take?

The best and most hard-working workers in the city belongs to Congress. There are some issues with leaders, it will be sorted out. It is not a big deal.

You became victim of infighting and lost the post of city Congress unit chief. Will it hamper your poll prospects?

Its party's decision. For four years I worked hard and revived the party. I had expressed my desire to contest Lok Sabha poll with the party high command, and therefore I have been relieved from the post. Its a blessing in disguise, I could focus solely on my constituency.

What is your agenda for the constituency?

I had conducted a survey of the North West constituency before the announcement of the election. Roads, cleanliness, water and drainage were top four issues in the constituency followed by unemployment and corruption. Those top four issues are related to the civic administration and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is ruled by the saffron alliance for over 30 years. They have miserably failed to provide basic amenities to Mumbaikars and thus, have no moral right to contest the parliamentary election. I will make every effort to improve these amenities, protect mangroves and green cover in Aarey Colony. I will convert North West Mumbai into a smart parliamentary constituency.

Citizens are still concerned over the development of metro yard in Aarey Colony.

I am against the destruction of Aarey forest. Metro yard can be shifted to Kanjurmarg or any other place but not in Aarey Colony which is serves as green lungs for the city. I will take up the issue in the parliament.