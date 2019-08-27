OPINION: Lawmakers or lawbreakers?

This is unfortunate that law makers are seen breaking law. It is not new that political parties are putting up hoardings. I have been fighting this issue for the past 23 years and there were judgements. Despite court orders, these MPs, MLAs and other politicians continue to break the law. There is a study that around 39% Member of Parliaments are facing criminal charges. And these people are law makers. How can we expect them to break the law. On many occasions, investigation do not get completed. When matter is brought to court, these politician do not turn up for the proceedings and decision is pushed ahead unnecessarily.

—Bhagwanji Riyani, Leading Judicial Activist