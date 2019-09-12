Trending#

OPINION: Defectors’ win factor is high

A defector doesn’t even get news coverage unless they are, say, a district president or an MLA who knows how many more people are going to defect.


CM Fadnavis, Minister Chandrakant Patil welcome Harshvardhan Patil to BJP

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 05:10 AM IST

When people defect, their win-ability is higher than the average candidate. Their new party gives them a ticket as it see a chance of these people winning. A defector doesn’t even get news coverage unless they are, say, a district president or an MLA who knows how many more people are going to defect. I would take only those people who have held some official position. It is these big defections that get reported and generate public attention.

Sanjay Kumar, director of CSDS; psephologist

