OPINION: Defectors’ win factor is high
A defector doesn’t even get news coverage unless they are, say, a district president or an MLA who knows how many more people are going to defect.
Harshvardhan Patil CM Fadnavis, Minister Chandrakant Patil welcome Harshvardhan Patil to BJP —Pic for representation - Aadesh Choudhari, DNA
DNA
When people defect, their win-ability is higher than the average candidate. Their new party gives them a ticket as it see a chance of these people winning. A defector doesn’t even get news coverage unless they are, say, a district president or an MLA who knows how many more people are going to defect. I would take only those people who have held some official position. It is these big defections that get reported and generate public attention.
—Sanjay Kumar, director of CSDS; psephologist