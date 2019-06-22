'Mumbai needs money, machine and experts keep its trees healthy'

Urban trees are worth more than their weight in gold in terms of ecosystem services. Reducing temperatures, providing oxygen, food and shelter for birds, timber for labourers, acting as carbon sinks and even filtering dust that would have found its resting place in our lungs.

The remaining standing trees of Mumbai have begun to collapse not due to the burden of expectations from the citizens dependent on it but due to sheer insensitivity and deliberate damage unleashed by the guardian agency of the city – the BMC and along with them the multitude utility providers like power and cable-dependent internet companies to name a few.

Also Read: Mumbai misses trunk call

In the past four years, trees in Mumbai, especially those on public spaces have begun to spread terror among the citizens by beginning to collapse at the slightest windy conditions. Deaths attributed to tree falls are increasing with each year. The BMC desperately began to look for reasons to explain the collapse and death of trees. They found a convenient explanation: pests attacking the trees and weakening it.

To understand this phenomenon of loss of trees, Vanashakti undertook a year-long survey of close to 4,000 sample trees across the city and suburbs. The alarming revelations that forced us to put out a warning was that most of Mumbai's trees on public spaces would die or fall down are explained below.

The area beneath the breadth of the foliage from the trunk constitutes the drip zone of the tree. The tree sends out its roots vertically and horizontally too. The horizontal reach of the roots is the drip zone or anywhere near it. This spread of the lateral roots ensures that the tree is firmly anchored to the soil all along its drop zone. For anchoring to be a success, there needs to be firm soil in the drip zone that allows the roots to penetrate the soil and also grip it firmly forming a bond that ensures that the tree stands firmly rooted.

Also Read: 'Plant' experts, make Tree Authority a think tank, civic body appealed

In Mumbai, it was seen that there was hardly any soil left at the base of the tree. The drip zone was devoid of soil and the lateral roots stood buried under the layers of thick concrete. The concrete neither allowed soil moisture interaction and even deprived the trees of nutrients needed for anchorage and add to that even restricted water percolation into the roots to enable it to transport nutrients through the tree.

Deprived of soil, water the trees stood incarcerated inside a concrete coffin awaiting a slow painful death either by drying up or by simply snapping due to lack of fluids in its frame to allow flexibility.

We took the matter to the NGT which immediately ordered the removal of the concrete around the base of trees and to substitute the area with appropriate nutrient-rich soil. Token efforts were made by a minuscule number of tree officers in their wards but the task was easier said than done. To chip away concrete and replace it with soil was a difficult task as it demanded resources, expertise and time.

Also Read: Mumbai: Tussle over trees

Realizing the enormity of the task, the BMC stumbled upon a brainwave to avoid taking action. When the tree gets externally stressed in windy conditions the foliage and branches break up. So instead of undertaking the tedious task of removing concrete and replacing it with soil, the easier option was chosen – the branches and foliage were simply chopped away mercilessly under the pretext of "pruning" and ugly stumps of tree trunks were left standing.

Aghast citizens were left shell-shocked at this brutal maiming of trees. But in reality, the answer is simple without the foliage the trees would not resist any wind and the tree would not fall. But this again is a short-term remedy albeit an ugly one too. The trees will eventually die no doubt about that one.

Right now they are standing in flower-pot like conditions. The trees of Mumbai need a massive restoration effort one backed with money, machinery, and experts. Having taken birth in this city and having lived in it for more than half a century, I don't see that effort coming forth from the BMC in this lifetime.

(Stalin Dayanand is a conservationist and Director of NGO Vanashakti)