Gulam Zia: Verdict to comfort buyers

This is a landmark verdict that will yet again establish the rule of law beyond doubt, and comfort the poor homebuyers facing a prolonged battle against errant developers. It will serve as a deterrent for other possible defaulters. But the order can’t be taken as a template for all such resolutions since each of these cases would have issues like cost, pending collections from homebuyers, and government charges. Roping in NBCC to complete pending work could prove to be a good solution.

—Gulam Zia, executive director, Knight Frank India