'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review: Salman Khan turns reel-life Sonu Sood in 'seetimaar' actioner

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Cast: Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Gautam Gulati, Zarina Wahab and others

Director: Prabhu Deva

Duration: One hour 49 minutes

Where to Watch?: ZEE5, ZEEPLEX

Critics' Rating: 3/5

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Story:

Mumbai is suffering from the wrath of a drug kingpin, and the police force is falling short of handling the situation. Radhe, a specialist cop, is appointed to bring this situation under control for peace in the city. Being the last hope, will Radhe be able to get everything under control?

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Review:

Salman Khan in and as Radhe is definitely 'your most wanted bhai' this Eid!

Just as we are braving the deadly novel coronavirus at present, there's another high-risk addiction that continues to affect several lives - drug abuse. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' opens on the plot of drug abuse in Mumbai and how the youth is crippled with it. Salman aka Radhe is the tough guy whose suspension is revoked and called in to lead the mission of cleaning the city.

Salman Khan's reel-life Sonu Sood avatar of being a good samaritan and a messiah of needy has many highs for the viewers. Prabhudeva's directorial is based on the Korean film 'The Outlaws' and has been adapted for the desi audience.

Radhe has many cliches, from a 'hero' kicking hundreds of goons in a flicker of a second to being the most wanted of all amongst his peers - this is something we have seen way too many times. Jackie Shroff plays the ACP and Disha Patani's (Dia in the film) elder brother. He could have been utilised better.

Randeep Hooda, who's the baddie in Radhe, is like a breath of fresh air in this actioner. He kills brutally, has no sign of remorse and thankfully has a strong screen presence too.

Just as Radhe is trying his best to nip the bud of a drugs scandal in the city, in between there's a rush of love which kind of breaks the chain. Dia aka Disha Patani is a model (much as we still think) and for a good 30 minutes of the film is made to believe that Radhe too is an aspiring model.

She looks fab, flaunts an hour-glass figure, wears chic outfits but there's hardly anything else that can be highlighted. Prabhudeva's directorial has a strong whiff of South cinema and yes right from the treatment to camera work and screenplay all are driven by it.

'Radhe' has some seetimaar dialogues by Vijay Maurya and high-octane action, pumping the adrenaline rush of fans. All those who love 'Bigg Boss' will be pleased to spot a few familiar faces like Pravesh Rana, Manveer Gujjar and VJ Andy in cameos. 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gautam Gulati has a decent supporting role and is seen in a negative shade character.

Salman's screen charm is enough to pull the audiences to theatres and this time to the OTT platform and that's why Eid is the perfect time for him to release his movies. Also, Devi Sri Prasad's 'Seeti Maar', and 'Radhe' title track by Sajid-Wajid are already chartbusters, so do we say anything more?

In 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' there are several moments in the film where you miss watching it on the big screens whether it's Bhaijaan taking off his shirt or kicking the baddies most dramatically. However, sipping some hot tea and grabbing homemade popcorn while you slouch on a couch, watching 'Radhe' is not too bad either!

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Verdict:

If you love heart-thumping action, Salman's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' can be your weekend watch, but keep your sky-high expectations resting as it's an entertainer strictly for Bhaijaan fans.

And do remember, ek baar jab Salman Khan ne commitment kar di, uske baad woh apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta!