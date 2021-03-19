'Mumbai Saga' Review: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer gangster drama is sufficiently good with no surprise element

'Mumbai Saga'

Cast: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Bose Roy, Shaad Randhawa

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Duration: Two hours seven minutes

Critics' Rating: 3/5

'Mumbai Saga' Story:

Amartya Rao (John Abraham), a bold and ruthless gangster, dreams of ruling the city of dreams, Bombay. Meanwhile, Inspector Vijay Savarkar (Emraan Hashmi) is after Rao, tracking his every move. Will Savarkar be able to stop Rao from accomplishing his goal?

'Mumbai Saga' Review:

If you have followed Sanjay Gupta's directorial closely, then there's no surprise element in Mumbai Saga. The film is the old-fashioned cat-and-mouse chance between a police Vijay Savarkar played by Emraan Hashmi and gangster Amartya Rao played by John Abraham. But to get there, the film creates whole chaos in the first half from how Amartya became a gangster to how he becomes a wanted person in the eyes of the cops.

Amartya is a doting brother to his younger sibling Arjun. Once when Arjun is attacked by the goons of Gaitonde (Amole Gupte), Rao takes matters into his own hands and eventually becomes a ruthless gangster. He is then taken by Bhau (Mahesh Manjrekar) under his wings to rule Mumbai as he wants. Then the story takes forward 12 years where the brother Arjun becomes Prateik Babbar who is again protected by Amarty and sent off to London.

Amid all this chaos, Amartya kills a businessman played by Samir Soni and as revenge, his wife (Anjana Sukhani) offers Rs 10 crore to the police who kills John's character. Thus the interval scene marks Emraan Hashmi's entry into the film!

The story is as simple and going by Gupta's extravagant way of showing the characters continued with Mumbai Saga too. Every character is shown larger than life with every possible angle and the typical colour scheme which Sanjay has in his movies.

Talking about performances, John is top-notch as a ruthless gangster but falls low during emotional scenes. The actor often adds extra charm to his tough face by flashing his dimpled smile which talks a lot about his character. Action films are a comfort space for John and the actor makes sure to get the mass appeal right by going OTT with the sequences. However, the well-choreographed stunts are often tailor-made for him and he gets it perfectly most of the time.

Whereas Emraan who is extensively in the second half of the film aces his role as a tough encounter specialist. The actor is known to experiment with his roles and after a very long time played a cop on the big screen. Emraan has been giving dialogues which he delivers with his charismatic expressions and emotive eyes.

Supporting actors played by Mahesh Manjrekar as Bhau is in his element while Amole Gupta is fab as a sarcastic Gaitonde. On the other hand, Gulshan Grover looks stylish as Nari Khan in his 'Bad Man' avatar. John's gang members played by Rohit Bose Roy makes his presence noticed well, while Shaad Randhawa gets a little to show. Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar is usual in his performance.

Special mention to Suniel Shetty who in a special appearance as Sada Anna leaves an impressive mark and is one of the satisfactory guest appearances seen in recent times.

Talking about the ladies, they are completely wasted and don't manage to become a catalyst to the character. Kajal Aggarwal plays John's onscreen wife Seema but she is just there for a lighter moment or moral support. While Anjana Sukhani hardly makes her presence felt.

The screenplay by Robin Bhatt and Sanjay Gupta shows Mumbai vibrantly and have been penned rightly for the single screen audience. The dialogues are 'seeti maar' and can be music to a few people as a Mumbai gangster drama has made it to the screens after a long time.

Mumbai Saga can be 'paisa vasool' for masses who love out-and-out masala commercial films showing characters larger than life.

'Mumbai Saga' Verdict:

Sanjay Gupta is in his comfort and usual element in his latest directorial.