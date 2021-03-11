'Mera Fauji Calling' Review: Sharman Joshi, Bidita Bag starrer is heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time

'Mera Fauji Calling'

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab and Shishir Sharma.

Director: Aaryaan Saxena

Duration: Two hours eight minutes

Critics' Rating: 3/5

'Mera Fauji Calling' Story:

A soldier sacrifices his life during an attack. The martyr's family struggles following the incident and tries to come to terms with their loss.

'Mera Fauji Calling' Review:

We often hear stories of martyr's families which are heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. Be it, parents, a spouse or kids, every one of them waits and hopes for their loved one who is in the Indian Army to come back safely. Mera Fauji Calling is that one tale about the hope of a braveheart serving the nation to be home safely every year. The role of Fauji is played by Vikram Singh who also produced the film under his home banner Running Horses Films.

He serves at the Indian Army and is one of the leading members of the troops. His wife's role is played by Bidita Bag who lives with their daughter Mahi Soni and her mother-in-law Zarina Wahab. Every time the phone rings from a private number, Bidita's character shivers as she is not ready to hear bad news about her husband. But they are one happy family who enjoys their day-to-day chores be it helping at home, picking up the daughter from school and so on.

The daughter played by Mahi is one pampered kid who gets traumatised after a bad dream. Due to which she suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which leaves a scar on her. However, this heartbreaking dream does come true but the family has no hearts to convey it to her. It takes place during the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attacks. When they have almost given up hope, comes a guardian angel in the form of Sharman Joshi.

Coming to performances, Bidita who is popular for her role in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz gets the right emotions as someone who has lost her husband but as a mother has to keep a happy face. She definitely has a lot of potentials to show her acting prowess.

Whereas the child artist Mahi Soni carries the movie on her shoulders and leaves an impressive mark with varied emotions.

Talking about Sharman Joshi, he is indeed one of the most talented actors we have in th movies. Time and again, he has proven it too!

Mera Faulji Calling is a film about hope, love and heartbreak. It shows the struggle of the martyrs' families on how to cope up with tragedy in their lives.

'Mera Faulji Calling' Verdict:

A human interest story that leaves you with a ray of hope.