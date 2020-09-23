'Enola Holmes' review: Millie Bobby Brown takes on patriarchy as detective, decipherer, finder of lost souls

'Enola Holmes'

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Susie Wokoma and Helena Bonham Carter

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Duration: Two hours three minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

Critics' Rating: 3.5/5

'Enola Holmes' Story:

While searching for her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter), intrepid teen Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and help a runaway lord (Louis Partridge).

'Enola Holmes' Review:

When we have a director Harry Bradbeer, who has his names credited to helm episodes of Fleabag and Killing Eve, you cannot expect anything less from Enola Holmes. Arthur Conan Doyle, the legendary British writer gave the world its famous detective Sherlock Holmes and on the other hand, an American author Nancy Springer created Enola Holmes, younger sister to Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Although she is set in Victorian England, bibliophiles got a hand on her in the early 2000s.

Based on The Case of the Missing Marquess, Enola Holmes has Millie Bobby Brown playing the titular role as well as the narrator. Her piece to camera is appealing and also sweet as she explains her thoughts to the viewers before she gets to it. Enola explains the real meaning of her name and that's the purpose of the film too. Teaching a young girl to be independent and that too by a revolutionary single mother is something we hear today in 'Humans of Bombay/New York' stories. But Eudoria Holmes showed her unconventional way which she foresighted will be in use for her daughter.

After talking about her 16-year-long history, Enola reveals that on her birthday, her mother left without leaving any hints (or did she?) to investigate the case and so enter Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), who look pretty disappointed in seeing their sister not being poised or lady-like. Sherlock discovers a soft corner for his long lost sister but Mycroft on the other hand becomes a 'legal' guardian as Eudoria is missing. Mycroft wishes for his sister to finish her schooling.

Being rebellious, Enola elopes and bumps into a runaway landlord Viscount Lord Tewksbury (Louis Partridge). Now that's where the adventure starts! Enola is in search of her mother and is constantly attacked by the assassin who has been assigned to kill Tewksbury.

The film unfolds several political agendas that were prevalent during the Victorian Era. One of the most important movements which took place in the mid-19th century was Women's suffrage in the United Kingdom which was not named but was highlighted extensively.

Enola Holmes' premise is pretty simple, an amateur detective who has the quality of being a decipherer in her blood solves multiple cases from the skills she learned from her mother during homeschooling.

Millie Bobby Brown has grown as one beautiful woman and doesn't carry the baggage of her iconic character Eleven from Stranger Things. Her character is seen learning history, science, cryptography, tennis, archery, jiu-jitsu, everything that makes her not depend on her genius brothers. Millie has made sure that she aces those nuances which her character has, making it a delightful sight throughout.

Henry Cavill may not list down as the best Sherlock but he will not become the least favourite too. The smirk and slight emotions which are a rare quality in the deduction champion are witnessed here.

Sam Claflin as Mycroft has aced the part as a no-nonsense government official who makes it obvious why Sherlock is loved more. He was last seen as Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders and this was something on a similar line which made him truly impressive.

Enola Holmes was a Harry Potter reunion too with Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, and Helena Bonham Carter coming together after a long time. Helena is indeed one of the greatest actors we have who goes neck-deep into every character she played.

As the film is set in the 19 century, we cannot overlook the amazing costumes the character donned in Enola Holmes. Academy Award nominee Consolata Boyle has once again done a commendable job.

Daniel Pemberton's music makes the film more thrilling to watch and Giles Nuttgens's cinematography is kickass, indeed!

Enola Holmes defines feminism. How 16-year-old Enola Holmes breaks down patriarchy without being overshadowed by her world-famous brothers but being raised by a revolutionary single mother is the essence of this film.

' Enola Holmes ' Verdict:

It's Millie Bobby Brown all the way with a dash of Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill making one give it a "chef's kiss".