'Velle' movie review: Abhay Deol, Karan Deol starrer crime-comedy offers genuine laugh and is a breezy watch

Cast: Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari

Director: Deven Munjal

Where to watch: Theatres

Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes

Ratings: 3 stars

Synopsis: Three criminals, a runaway girl, her three best friends, an aspiring director and a star cross paths because of an incident. Will they come out of it for better or for worse?

'Velle' film review:

A remake of the Telugu blockbuster film 'Brochevarevarura', 'Velle' starring Karan Deol and Abhay Deol in lead roles is an interesting comic caper and a breezy watch.

The film opens with Rishi Singh (Abhay Deol), a film director in conversation with a popular actress Rohini (Mouni Roy) for his low-budget film. He narrates the story of three best friends -- Rahul (Karan Deol), Rambo (Savant Singh Premi) and Raju (Visshesh Tiwari), aka R3 gang -- who are all slackers, trouble makers and backbenchers in school with poor grades.

The R3 gang soon befriends Riya (Anya), the daughter of their Principal (Zakir Hussain), and the four musketeers call themselves the 'R4 Gang'.

Riya is a free-spirited girl who wants to live a life away from her father, who is somewhat of a control freak and doesn't let her daughter complete her dreams. In order to teach her father a lesson, Riya urges the other three to fake her kidnapping but things go haywire when she gets kidnapped for real.

There are three different parallel narratives running in the story at the same time, and eventually, all of them collide with one another to make an epic colossal comedy of errors. Even with three distinct plots, the screenplay is engaging and keeps you hooked till the end with multiple twists and turns.

Karan Deol, who made his debut in the romantic drama 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019, is seen in a comic avatar here. Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son, Karan outshines everyone else with his confidence and charisma. He sticks to his strengths, tickles the audience, or makes them shed a tear when needed.

The rest of the cast also delivers stellar performances, the standouts being Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari. Their performances make the viewing experience new and refreshing. Abhay Deol's character is not well-written and lacks substance in the film. He fails to impress and deliver.

'Velle' is a clean family entertainer that is hilarious and well-crafted. A roller-coaster ride filled with laughter and emotions, the film deserves to be seen on the big screen.