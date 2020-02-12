'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Review: If you're hopeless romantic, don't keep your hopes high from Peter-Lara

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Kelcey Mawema, Jordan Fisher, Ross Butler, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett and Holland Taylor

Director: Michael Fimognari

Duration: One hour 42 minutes

Critic's Rating: 2.75 out of 5 stars

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Story:

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is officially Peter Kavinsky's (Noah Centineo) girlfriend and everything goes perfectly. But Lara Jean faces complications as her former crush John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) re-enters her life after receiving the letter her sister Kitty posted on her behalf.

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Review:

Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean are officially a couple! That's how To All the Boys I've Loved Before ended and made us gaga over the new teen couple Noah Centineo and Lana Condor back in 2018. Now, the sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You takes the romance between the newly in love couple forward and how??? Well, with slight negligible complications, of course! All is well with newfound relationship, but Lara has her inhibitions as she constantly compares herself with Gen, Peter's ex-girlfriend and her former best friend.

But does that bother Peter? Nope. He is bothered with the new guy, his former best friend and one more guy to whom LJ sent her letter. Yes, not only Peter responds (initially fake) but a new guy, her earlier crush John Ambrose replies to her letter too. This time John also had a crush on Lara but did not confess, same like her. This leads to confusion for her as she loves a handwritten letter from John and Peter's constant efforts to make relationship work too.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will make you blush every time you see Peter and also go 'aww' at several instances with his gestures. But, this one hour 42 minutes long film has an interesting revelation which no one would have expected and wanted after watching the first part. It does changes perception for a bit towards Peter and Lara Jean, but c'mon they are teens.

The character of John Ambrose tries hard to be one of the angles of the love triangle but doesn't even suit for a catalyst. He is a charmer, for sure. But like LJ, only Peter is made for her, even if she has doubts.

Looking at some positive aspects of the film, Holland Taylor as Stormy is a delightful presence in the film. Peter and Lara's undeniable chemistry is to watch out for, especially at the start and in the climax.

But the sequel kept the same charm as the old one and there were only a few sequences which were new and not-so refreshing, to be honest.

I had watched To All the Boys I've Loved Before multiple times, but To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is not on my watch it again list.

P.S. I did miss Peter Kavinsky's 'Woah, woah, woah' and you will miss it too.

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' Verdict: Watch it for Peter and Lara's cuteness, that's it for now.