'The Tattoo Murders' review: Meera Chopra breathes life into this hit-or-miss cop-thriller

'The Tattoo Murder'

Cast: Meera Chopra, Tanuj Virwani, Anang Desai, Varun Joshi and others

Director: Shravankumar Tiwari

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Duration: 7 episodes

Rating: 3/5

'Kamathipura' web series which is now streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hoststar under the name 'The Tattoo Muders' is headlined by Meera Chopra, Tanuj Virwani, Anang Desai and Varun Joshi, to name a few.

At the center of the series is the red-light district of Mumbai, 'Kamathipura', and the series tells the story of three murders and a mystery.

'The Tattoo Murders' keeps the viewers gripped throughout as it plays out how a cop unearths the mystery around a serial killer who kills women. 'The Tattoo Muders' revolves around the challenges faced by a lady officer in solving the cases and one must mention that Meera Chopra has done a commendable job of it.

In her quest to find the killer, the story unveils how each murder haunts the officer in her own life, so much so that her personal life is in falling apart due to her hallucinations of scorpions. Well, that's because the victim is a sex worker branded with a scorpion tattoo.

With the help of a local don, Prahar Pratap (Tanuj Virwani), Aditi continues with her efforts to solve the case, while the former, who knows a little too much about the cop, helps her with the suspects.

While Aditi isn't affected by a bloody dead body or the discovery of the truth behind her fear of scorpions, Pratap's character is the one just giving commands in the series. However, one can say that Meera has managed to essay the daunting and relentless police officer effortlessly as has Tanuj Virwani as the dreaded antagonist in the 7-episode series that also features screen veteran, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, in a prominent role.

The series' storyline takes the viewers on a trip into the underbelly of Mumbai's crime network, where matters related to extortion, human trafficking and murder are commonplace scenario.

And while much of the series will keep you gripped, what it still needed was good editing, chopping off the B-roll and also not to mention the pointless conversations that could have helped wrap up the series in fewer episodes. And who knows, that could have created more impact and instilled the missing sense of urgency in the show.

While Meera Chopra and Tarun Virani gave it their all to keep the top-heavy plot afloat, it is remorseful to see actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda being used in unidimensional roles.

But not all writing is sloppy. If only the editing was a little tighter and the writing a little sharper and the supporting characters had something more to contribute to the series, this tale would have more than just a time pass watch.