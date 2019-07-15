'The Lion King' Review: Imperfectly perfect mighty King roars a visual spectacle!

Movie: The Lion King; Cast: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones ; Director: Jon Favreau ; Genre: Photorealistic computer-animated musical drama film ; Duration: 1 hours 58 minutes

Critic's rating: 3/5

Story:

For cub Simba his dad and King Mufasa is an idol. He aspires to be a King like his father but unlike the rest of his pride, his uncle Scar doesn't seem to be so happy about it. The film which is a live-in-action version of the 1994 film shows Simba's journey after the death of his father and the eventual return to Pride Lands after an exile.

Review:

The beautiful start of the movie with 'Circle of Life' introduces us to the Pride Lands and its King Mufasa, who can't contain his happiness as little Prince Simba is born. From the beginning he is made to believe to follow his father's gigantic footsteps and be prepared to rule the Kingdom. For the 90s kids it will be musical to hear James Earl Jones as King Mufasa, who is joined by JD McCrary as young Simba.

Jon Favreau deserves a huge ass applause for making us believe that those animals have human feelings and we could totally relate to them. On the other hand, there is Chiwetel Ejiofor, nailed as the notorious Scar, who cares only about ruling Pride Lands. His commanding dialogue delivery shows why he is the perfect choice for this super villain.

Let's come to Donald Glover, who adored us with his cute Simba voice, eventually moduled it when he became the King Simba. One of the most awaited voices was that of Beyoncé as Nala. I sat straight up the moment Nala appeared on screen but how I wish her voice was as impactful as I'd imagined it to be. Cuties Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon made us relive and believe 'Hakuna Matata'.

Hans Zimmer reprised as the music composer and he kept up with the trend by reworking on the songs perfectly. Elton John's 'Cirle Of Life' once again gave me goosebumps. While 'Hakuna Matata' and 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' made me giggle like a kid. Queen Bey's 'Spirit' was definitely worth the wait and did not disappoint at all.

Verdict:

The child in me was too excited but as an adult I was left wanting for a little more than what I witnessed. 'Hakuna Matata' take your child or inner child along while watching the film!