'Mary Queen of Scots' review: Saoirse Ronan-Margot Robbie combo can't save this utterly dull affair

Movie: Mary Queen of Scots

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce

Director: Josie Rourke

Genre: Drama

Duration: 2 hrs 4 min

Story:

It's a dramatic retelling of the power tussle between two cousins who happen to be Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) and Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie). Mary has a claim to the English throne because of her birthright and because she can produce an heir (which was a big deal for medieval men of court) unlike her cousin Elizabeth. But raised a Catholic, away from the freshly Protestant England, Mary has quite a few hurdles ahead of her en route the throne. History buffs know what happened to Mary in the end, movie buffs may not care.

Review:

Colourful British history is a remedy to the dull weather on that little island. When cooped up, thanks to snow or a torrential downpour, plotting against each other and expanding the empire seemed to be the favourite pass time of the monarchs. There have been many beautiful retelling of these chapters in the past. Starting from Shekhar Kapur's Elizabeth series to last year's Victoria and Abdul to the current Oscar frontrunner The Favourite. Mary Queen of Scots fails to even come close to these gems.

Writer Beau Willimon of House of Cards fame forgot to establish the characters. The audience is expected to know everything about these royal people in advance so that they jump straight to investing in the political tension caused between two queens by the people in their courts. Mary monotonously makes moves to stake a claim on the throne she believes to be rightfully hers but shows no calibre proving her capable of handling the responsibilities of the crown. If you see one spark of determination when she takes down her rebellious brother, it is immediately undermined by scenes highlighting her naivety in treating an ambassador from Elizabeth's court. Elizabeth is also treated poorly. On one hand, she talks of becoming 'a man' to be taken seriously by the men around her, in the next she throws a fit obsessing over her lover. The two monarchs who know what they want are not really bothered about how they will get there. In the end, the movie feels like a build-up to the birth of King James who was the first monarch to rule both Scotland and England. Mary's only purpose was to be a mother? Give me a break.

At one level, this narrative is not surprising if you have followed the diminishing quality of Williamson's House of Cards.

Ronan and Robbie try their best within the poor outline set by director Josie Rourke. It's the story and its helmer that fail them. The makeup and costume design are top notch, and sometimes a welcome distraction that stops you from yawning. These departments deserve their Oscar nominations.

Verdict:

There are a lot more exciting options available at the tip of your fingers. Game of Thrones, for one, if you long for royal drama.

Critic's rating: 2/5