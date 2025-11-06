FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
MOVIE REVIEWS

Jatadhara Movie Review: An authentic mythological experience from Zee Studios, Prerna Arora

Jatadhara is a bold visual delight, a rare supernatural mythological thriller that refuses to play safe, and boldly examines the tussle between belief and logic, ritual and science, humanity and divinity, all on an epic scale.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

Jatadhara Movie Review: An authentic mythological experience from Zee Studios, Prerna Arora
Director: Venkat Kalyan And Abhishek Jaiswal

Writer: Venkat Kalyan

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Ravi Prakash, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Subhalekha Sudhakar

Rating: 4/5

Duration: 135 minutes

Jatadhara Movie Review

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora combined forces for this ambitious and immersive mythological thriller, co-directed by dynamic duo Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. This mega-movie connects science, spirituality, mysticism, and special effects. Set against the mystifying backdrop of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple and its fabled treasures, the movie draws strength from its authenticity, featuring real Tantric rituals and chants enacted on camera, which is rarely seen in mainstream Indian cinema.

Jatadhara is a bold visual delight, a rare supernatural mythological thriller that refuses to play safe, and boldly examines the tussle between belief and logic, ritual and science, humanity and divinity, all on an epic scale. 

Right off the bat, the movie sets its pace and tone, a sense of awe and dread is established from the first scene, laced with hypnotic visuals, and rich symbolic imagery, which makes a modern-day classic, which is still rooted on its story level, but the scale of the movie is massive. So, it is as real as it can get, but also surreal. 

Actor Sudheer Babu plays the role of Shiva, a modern-day ghost hunter who believes there is a logical, scientific, and sensible explanation for the supernatural. He is smart, rugged, intense, and emotionally charged, and his journey starts from scepticism and ends with spiritual enlightenment of godly proportions. This is one of his most refined performances to date. The mega-star has his awe-inspiring moments to tear-jerking ones; he is a complete package in the movie. 

The true revelation is Sonakshi Sinha, making her Telugu debut, she plays the role of Dhana Pisaachi, a mesmerizing yet tormented spirit driven by greed and grief. Her expression and presence are loud, but piercing; she is a perfect blend of terror and empathy on the silver screen. Her transformation into the fearsome goddess is one of the film's key highlights, and she completely dominates every frame.

Actress Divya Khossla, known for her poised and graceful screen presence, marks yet another milestone as Sitara, while veteran Shilpa Shirodkar and Indira Krishna bring in wisdom and gravitas in their pivotal roles. A host of other supporting actors like Rajeev Kanakala, Ravi Prakash, and Subhalekha Sudhakar infuse sincerity and realism into the performances that enrich the film's texture.

The film is penned by Venkat Kalyan, and he has woven a stellar screenplay, which revolves around a taboo ritual called Pisacha Bandhanam, and he made sure every twist has its root in Indian spiritual tradition while giving it a sharp, modern sensibility. 

The dialogues by Sai Krishna Karne and Shyam Babu Meriga are deep and meaningful; there are no wasted lines in the movie, which is remarkable. They strike a perfect balance between spirituality and emotion in a manner that is both introspective and cinematic.

Sameer Kalyani's cinematography is excellent. Every sequence seems to be almost painterly: flickering lamps, curling incense smoke, and shadowy figures chanting take the viewer along in its trance. If this wasn’t enough, the visual effects are outstanding, keeping everything realistic. The transformation of Dhana Pisaachi is terrifying yet breathtaking.

Composer Rajiv Raj's score is equally sublime, with its blend of classical ragas with modern electronic sounds. The background score, especially at the climactic point, keeps the adrenaline flowing. Songs like "Shiva Stotram" and "Pallo Latke Again" stand out for their emotional depth and vibrancy. 

Choreographer Sandeep has crafted the ritualistic dance with cinematic expression, notably in the temple dance sequence with Divya Khossla, which really glows with devotion and intensity. Ghost hunting scenes by Sudheer Babu, his weapon-based fights, and blood-drinking transformation in the climax are convincing and clear. The use of martial arts, along with mystical symbolism, truly made them unforgettable sequences. 

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora have created a mesmerizing film, packed with powerful performances and an authentic story, and struck a rare harmony between mainstream spectacle and artistic vision. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
