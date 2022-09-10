Health: Why you should not hold your pee for too long

Not peeing on time can cause some serious conditions like diabetes, overactive bladder syndrome, UTIs or prostate problems.

Peeing is pretty important. Your kidneys filter water and waste out of your blood and that urine needs somewhere to go your bladder. A healthy bladder holds two cups comfortably. While you can actually stretch your bladder to easily hold even more. But too much pressure on a bladder may stretch your external sphincter muscles as well. It has been advised to emptying the bladder after every three hours during the day, whether you feel the urge to pee or not.

Cranberry juice fights urinary infection

If you hold your pee for too long then you can actually lose control Holding and it can weaken the bladder muscles over time and lead to problems such as urinary incontinence, which is the involuntary leakage of urine. It can also cause bacteria to multiply, which may lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs), diabetes, and overactive bladder syndrome. A woman who is pregnant is already at an increased risk for urinary tract infections. Holding your pee can further increase this risk.

If you don't empty your bladder often and don't pass urine at regular intervals, it can increase your risk of kidney infection or a serious disorder called urinary retention. The kidneys filter waste and toxins out of the blood and form urine. The urine passes through the ureters, collects in the bladder, and is then excreted through the urethra. If you're retaining urine, it can cause metabolic abnormalities and electrolyte issues, which can lead to long-term renal kidney failure. Holding your urine for too long can also lead to a bladder bursting.