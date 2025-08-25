Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Abhishek Bajaj, popularly known for TV show Parvarish and Student of the Year 2, joins DNA India, discussing his dilemma as an outsider and how important Bigg Boss 19 is for him.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 12:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Abhishek Bajaj
Bigg Boss 19: Actor Abhishek Bajaj, popularly known for television shows Parvarish, Jubilee Talkies, Sisila Pyaar Ka, and film Student of the Year 2, is now in the BB house. Abhishek is among the 16 contestants who'll be fighting for the trophy, but with democracy. Prior to Salman Khan's show, Abhishek joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, sharing his thoughts about the show, and also how it can be beneficial for him.

'Bigg Boss will boost my career': Abhihshek Bajaj

Sharing his views on agreeing to the show, Abhishek says, "Bigg Boss is watched by millions, and I'm expecting that the show will boost my career to another level. I'm seeing this show as an opportunity to connect with millions."

Also read: Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Natalia Janoszek ADMITS she didn't know Salman Khan, but Shah Rukh Khan, says she'll be 'open' to relationship in BB house

