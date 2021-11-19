'Bunty Aur Babli 2' movie review: A no-brainer, Rani-Saif and Siddhanth-Sharvari starrer is a breezy watch

Movie cast: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and others

Director: Varun V Sharma

Where to watch: Theatres

Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes

Ratings: 3 stars

Synopsis: Two pairs of con artists from different generations set out to prove who's better.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' movie review

Sixteen years after Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's pair wowed the audience with their chemistry and entertaining performance in 'Bunty Aur Babli', the franchise is back with its 2.0 version that will leave you with a pinch of nostalgia and a smile on your face. A light-hearted, breezy watch, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', starring Rani Mukerji(Vimmy Trivedi), Saif Ali Khan (Rakesh Trivedi), Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, is a no-brainer that you would want to watch in theatres after having been at home for nearly two years.

Directed by Varun V Sharma, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a jazzed-up version of the 2005 film with a fresh appeal to the younger generation in the form of new faces, Siddhanth and Sharvari. Saif has replaced Abhishek in the film and Pankaj Tripathi, Amitabh Bachchan.

The film is a refreshed version with two new characters, unemployed engineering graduates, Kunal Vishwakarma (Siddhanth) and Sonia Kapoor (Sharvari) who want to make money the shortcut way. And much like the OG Bunty Aur Babli, the new pair too has some 'majbooris' that forces them to walk on this path but they do not lose their virtuous side.

While the plot of the 2021 film is on the same lines as the original film, some simple twists and powerful performances by the four lead stars and Pankaj, make it a decent watch.

It's when the OG Bunty Aur Babli, essayed by Rani and Saif, feel dispensable and they realise that their 'brand name', which they established years ago by swindling people, is being used by the new couple in town, that swing back into action.

A retired Saif and a happy homemaker Rani are leading a simple life with their son Pappu (a great online poker player) when fate knocks on their door in the form of Inspector Jatayu Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) who lands in their lives to put them behind the bars for a crime they did not commit.

Soon after Jatayu realises that it isn't Rakesh and Vimmy but two impostors posing as 'BB' who were wreaking havoc in the city and robbing people with their smart moves, that he demands the OG Bunty Aur Babli to help him find the new con artists, otherwise they would have to face the consequences.

Subsequently, in order to save themselves from going behind the bars and to protect their legacy, Rani and Saif, hatch a plan to get Siddhanth and Sharvari caught red-handed.

What works in the film's favour is that although it's a newer version, the overall feel will fill you with nostalgia. Crisp writing, fast-paced sequences, well-timed and perfectly delivered fiery dialogues with a dash of humour, make 'Bunty Aur Babli' an entertaining watch.

Saif Ali Khan is surprisingly good in the film as are Siddhanth and Sharvari. But Rani Mukerji surely walks away with the larger chunk of the cake! Rani delivers one of the best performances and it is a refreshing break from her more serious characters in 'Mardaani 2' and 'Hichki'. Saif's comic timing, Rani's fierceness, and Siddhanth and Sharvari's chemistry is surely unmissable.

Individually, Sharvari is a surprise package and her stellar, on-point performance seals her place as a promising star with immense potential. Siddhanth as usual gives his best and owns the screen with his magnetic personality and charm every time he appears in the frame. Saif, although looks a bit out of place as Fursatganj's Bunty, he totally wins you over with his effort and well-timed dialogues. Also, in the second half, Saif in the designer suits, branded sunglasses oozes confidence. Rani as the fiery Vimmy aka Babli who has set out to save her brand name is a class apart. Pankaj Tripathi is mindblowing as Inspector Jatayu. The ease with which he delivers even the most complex dialogues, his expressions and to lit up the screen with his sheer presence, is unmatchable.

As for the film's cons, the music does not work in its favour, unlike the 2005 film which gave us chartbusters that we hum even today. Also, the lack of a solid backstory to the characters of Siddhanth and Sharvari will not make you want to root for them.

Verdict: In all, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is your perfect family entertainer.