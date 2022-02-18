‘Bestseller’ review: Shruti Haasan starrer psychological thriller will keep you on tenterhooks

In terms of performances, Shruti Haasan has done an excellent job depicting her character. You will be captivated by her brilliant oration.

Director: Mukul Abhyankar

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, Suchitra Pillai, Sonalee Kulkarni

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Ratings: 3 stars

‘Bestseller’ synopsis:

Meetu Mathur (Shruti Haasan), a young woman from a small town, adores renowned novelist Tahir Vazir (Arjan Bajwa). Because he is having a writer's block and wants to match his publisher's expectations, he decides to adapt the story of Meetu’s tragic background for his next work. This sets in motion a chain of events that result in the murders of several people close to him, as well as attacks on his family.

‘Bestseller’ series review:

The first episode begins with Shruti Haasan's voice over in Hindi, introducing viewers to a gripping plot.

Meetu Mathur (Shruti Haasan) is a simple woman who is attempting to get work and survive, but that is not all. Meetu has a backstory, which has been woven into the narrative. Meetu acts suspicious right from the start, which adds to the intrigue of the tale. Within a few minutes of the first episode, one may make a number of predictions about what might happen, but just when you think you've figured it out, something unexpected happens.

In a cafe where she works, Meetu meets Tahir Vazir (Arjan Bajwa), her favourite novelist, and discovers a way to approach her dream, but not only her dream. Tahir, too, is on the lookout for a tale for the sequel to his novel. He notices three scars on Meetu's wrist and looks at them. Meetu says, "kahani hai sir” (it's a story). She explains that one of her scars is from her father's physical abuse, another is from a murder. And from here, begins the build-up of the plot.

Meetu tells Tahir the dark stories behind her scars as the storyline progresses slowly and steadily with well-directed sequences and dialogues. Unexpected violence emerges as the story unfolds, and a flood of prophecies can be made as a conversation between someone unknown and Tahir is shown.

A couple instances in which the plot depicts flashbacks and the current situation at the same time will catch you off guard. For example, Meetu's commitment to becoming a writer like Tahir while simultaneously emphasising how she lives her life beyond, between, and after her scars. Meetu is attacked unexpectedly, putting her in a difficult situation.

Gauahar Khan (Mayanka), who plays Tahir's wife and the head of an advertising firm, is a powerful woman with a strong approach who is determined to unravel the mystery surrounding the issue.

Enter Lokesh Pramanik (Mithun Chakraborty), an assistant commissioner whose funny yet observant demeanour elevates the plot.

In terms of cinematography, the camera did full justice to the plot by emphasising on pan and top shots as well as low angles to depict aggression and superiority. Dressed to the character's specifications, the outfits were spot on, and no flaws were seen.

In terms of performances, Shruti Haasan has done an excellent job depicting her character. You will be captivated by her brilliant oration and facial expressions. You will certainly be impressed by Arjan Bajwa and Satyajeet Dubey in the roles of contrasting characters. Mithun Chakraborty's snarky but intense performance will make you laugh and appreciate his wit at the same time. Gauahar Khan's persona is particularly relevant since she expertly depicts the role of a firm's leader who is consumed by her profession but suffers with her personal life.

While the plot will keep you on the edge of your seat, the attack and investigation sequences may induce you to fall asleep. The psychological thriller manages to be a one-time watch because major story twists were revealed a little too soon.

Overall verdict: The storyline is good and the execution is decent. Even when it goes into flashback, the series makes sense because of engaging dialogues and connected sequences. The psychological thriller will keep you wanting more every minute giving you a nail-biting experience.