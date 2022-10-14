Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget smartphone in India today, here’s what we know about it

Xiaomi Redmi A1+

Xiaomi is launching the new Redmi A1+ budget smartphone in India today (October 14) at 12 noon. The new Redmi A1+ succeeds the Redmi A1 smartphone that was recently launched in India at Rs 6,499. The company has confirmed that the Redmi A1+ will be a ‘Made in India’ unit. Although the company is yet to reveal the specifications and price of the Redmi A1+, it has teased a few features on the dedicated microsite and official Twitter handle. The Redmi A1+ is already available in a few international markets. Here’s what we know about Xiaomi’s new Redmi A1+ smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ rumoured specifications

The Redmi A1+ will be offered in three colour options - black, blue and silver. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is expected to be paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi A1+ features a dual rear camera setup that is said to feature a 8MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device will likely have a 5MP camera at the front.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi A1+ will run Android 12 based operating system out of the box. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

In terms of design, the Redmi A1+ looks quite similar to its predecessor. The smartphone gets a leather texture finish and fingerprint scanner at the rear. The smartphone will likely be priced higher than its predecessor due to a couple of new and improved features. The rest of the information about the device will be revealed during the launch.