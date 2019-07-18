Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in India: Specifications, features, price

Headlines

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

Suniel Shetty’s wise words for son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Stop being…a good boy’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

10 Superfoods to cure iron deficiency

 Effective ways to reduce uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Latest drone visuals show the extent of damage at the spot of the Balasore Train Accident in Odisha

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Celebrations of 56th lord Jagannath Rath Yatra held at Jagannath Mandir

From AI to DNA Testing: How Railways Is Helping Families in Identifying Bodies Of Odisha Train Crash

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

HomeMobile

bollywood

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in India: Specifications, features, price

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 is available with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2019, 08:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro has been officially launched in India. The smartphones were introduced at an event in New Delhi to mark Xiaomi‘s fifth year anniversary.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi K20 Series in China last month. The smartphones, Xiaomi claims, will set new benchmark in the flagship killer segment. They will compete with the likes of Realme X, Honor 20 Series and OnePlus 7 Series in India.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Price and Availability

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India. The Redmi K20 is available with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

The variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two storage options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 30,999. 

They also get Rs 2,000 cashback from ICICI Bank. Other Mi fans can buy the smartphone from Mi Home stores tomorrow. Both the devices will be available starting July 22 at 12:00 pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Store. The 27W SonicCharge adapter will be available for Rs 999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Xiaomi is extremely confident about the success of Redmi K20 Series in India. Ahead of its launch, the company announced Alpha Sale allowing Mi fans to prebook the smartphone.

It has also managed to sell over 1 million units since launch in China. In terms of features, we are looking at a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience.

The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro uses flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

The Redmi K20 uses Sony IMX582 sensor while Redmi K20 Pro gets Sony IMX586 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

They both pack a 4,000mAh battery and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensor. For charging, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while Redmi K20 Pro gets 27W SonicCharge support. Both the devices come with 18W charger in the box and customers can buy 27W charger separately.

This story was first published in BGR.com

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

'Irresistibly cute': Dolphin and woman's enchanting cuddle session melts hearts, watch

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE