Xiaomi offers discounts on Mi Notebook 14 laptops - details here

The company announced in a press release later that it is introducing a range of discounts and offers on several Mi Notebook models.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2021, 07:41 PM IST

If you are planning to buy an ultraslim Core i7 Windows laptop, then Xiaomi's Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is a good bet. According to the company, its Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition emerged as the best-selling ultraslim Core i7 Windows laptop in Q4 2020. 

The company cited IDC's latest Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report to back its claim. And to celebrate the achievement, the brand is now giving discounts on a few laptops.

Mi India tweeted the landmark-achieving announcement on March 9. The company announced in a press release later that it is introducing a range of discounts and offers on several Mi Notebook models. 

Xiaomi has cut the price of certain Mi Notebooks up to Rs 2,000 in India. However, the company has announced bank offers of up to Rs 3,000 on all Mi Notebook models selling right now.

This means that users who have Axis Bank cards can avail of up to Rs 3,000 instant discounts. This offer runs from March 8 to March 15 on Amazon, Flipkart, and mi.com.

Price of Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 49,999.

It was originally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 54,999.

The company is giving a total discount of Rs 5,000.

This includes Rs 2,000 regular discount and Rs 3,000 off on Axis Bank, which brings down the price to Rs 49,999.

The mentioned price is for the Core i5 model, which has 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

Price of Core i7 Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

This is available at an effective price of Rs 54,999, down from Rs 59,999.

You get a Rs 2,000 regular discount and a Rs 3,000 cashback offer.

Price of Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition

The laptop can be bought at an effective price of Rs 35,999 with the Rs 1,000 Axis Bank cashback offer.

For the same price, consumers will get an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition will have Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD graphics

Price of Xiaomi's Mi Notebook 14 IC 

With Intel Core i5 processor, this series laptop is being sold at an effective price of Rs 40,999.

You will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount and Rs 2,000 off on Axis Bank.

This series laptop was previously available for Rs 43,999.

The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The laptop is backed by UHD graphics.

Price of Notebook 14 (IC)

The 512GB storage variant with Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics will cost you Rs 47,999.

These offers are available across all channels untill March 15.

