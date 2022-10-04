Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launched globally, expected to arrive in India soon: Price, specs and more

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T series was launched today at a global launch event with a price tag of Rs 48,453. The company has not confirmed Indian availability but it is expected that Xiaomi will launch the new Xiaomi 12T series in India soon. The Xiaomi’s 12T and 12T Pro will be available in three colours—blue, Black and Silver. The Xiaomi’s 12T and 12T Pro gets a new 200MP imaging technology for its phones, among other things. Here’s a look at all everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro.

Also, READ: Samsung Galaxy A54 tipped to launch next year with 50MP primary camera

Xiaomi 12T specifications

Xiaomi 12T gats a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display is said to have 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the top. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The Xiaomi 12T 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 48,453.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the rear that comprises a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone will get a 20MP camera at the front. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and it will run Android 12 based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications

Apart from a couple of key differences, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be identical to its sibling Xiaomi 12T. The Pro model in the Xiaomi 12T series is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it will feature a 200MP primary camera at the rear. The Xiaomi 12T 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 60,523.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is the first smartphone with a huge 200MP back camera. Xiaomi claims that the 200MP photography system will produce more detailed, well-lit photos that won't shake as much as those taken with the Xiaomi 12 Pro's camera.

Xiaomi 12T series's battery

Both the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have comparable batteries and charging times. The two models share a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged at 120W. HyperCharge technology allows a battery to be recharged from zero to one hundred percent in only 19 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, and the speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon.