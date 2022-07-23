Why this may be the right time to buy Apple iPhone 13 Pro models

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently the flagship smartphones in Apple's portfolio. Launched late last year, the devices are available at reduced price with attractive deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. During the annual sale, the e-commerce platform is offering at up to Rs 17,000 discount on ‘Pro’ models of Apple iPhone 13 series and this may be the right time to buy these models as Apple will likely discontinue the smartphones in the coming months. Apple is currently gearing up to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series that is rumoured to consist of four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per a report by tipster iHacktu ileaks, the tech giant will launch the new Apple iPhone 14 series on September 13. With the launch of iPhone 14, Apple may also kill the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per a report by Tom’s Guide, Apple may discontinue its current flagship smartphones after iPhone 14 if the company follows its previous pattern.

Apple is expected to kill the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max because the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are rumoured to be powered by the same A15 Bionic chip. The company may also kill the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models as the upcoming iPhones will be $100 more expensive than the current models. If the report is to be believed then the iPhone 14 will cost almost similar to the iPhone 13 Pro. With similar notch and processor, there won’t be much difference among the two smartphones. This is why the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 may be the right time to invest in iPhone 13 Pro models.

If reports are to be believed, the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series will reportedly ditch the notch for a pill shaped + punch hole camera. Apart from this, the smartphones are said to feature larger camera bumps to accommodate new 48MP sensors. The Apple iPhone 14 series will take the full advantage of the new features that the company will introduce with iOS 16. Few of these features were demonstrated by the tech giant at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 (WWDC 2022).