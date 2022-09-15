Why do smartphones blast? How dangerous can this be?

Smartphone explosion

Smartphone blasts have been a part of the headlines in the last week as a couple incidents involving explosion in phones were reported in different parts of the country. In Uttar Pradesh’s Faridpur town, an eight-month-old infant died after the battery of a mobile phone exploded while it was charging. The explosion started a massive fire around the baby.

Another incident was revealed by YouTuber MD Talk YT in a video where he claimed that an explosion in a Redmi 6A smartphone killed her aunt while she was sleeping with phone beside her. Following the incident, Xiaomi issued a statement saying that it is working to reach out to the impacted family and investigate the situation. Over the last few years, numerous cases of mishaps and injuries have been reported due to fire or explosion in smartphones. To help you stay safe, here are key reasons why smartphones explode.

Why smartphones explode or catch fire

The main reason a smartphone may explode or catch fire is overheating. There are several reasons due to which smartphones can overheat. Smartphones can easily heat up after extreme gaming and muti-tasking. The ability to handle extreme usage depends on the chipset that is powering the smartphone. Although manufacturers offer several cooling mechanisms to keep the processor from overheating, one should avoid using smartphones for long durations without any intervals.

Overnight charging or using the smartphone while charging can also lead to overheating and as mentioned earlier, overheating is one of the primary reasons due to which a smartphone explodes and catches fire. Overnight chagrin can also damage the battery in the long run which can result in explosion due to short-circuit.

Manufacturers always recommend charging smartphones using the original adapter and cable. The cables and adapters that come along with the smartphones or the optimised as per the devices power it accordingly so that it does not damage the battery. Using third-party products to charge the smartphones can overheat the battery which leads to short circuits.

How dangerous are smartphone explosions

Smartphone explosions are quite dangerous and hundreds of casualties have been reported across the globe due to similar incidents. Although a smartphone isn’t that big, the batteries and the chemicals present in it can be pretty dangerous and cause a huge explosion. The blast with shattered glass and other tiny smartphone components can harm you and sometimes these sharp objects even turn lethal.