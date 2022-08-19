Why Apple may launch iPhone 14 series earlier than expected

Apple iPhone 14 series

In the last week, we have seen numerous reports claiming that Apple may launch the iPhone 14 series earlier than expected. The information seemed to be right as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also suggested that Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched at a pre-recorded event on September 7 and the smartphones will go on sale on September 16. Now, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed why Apple may not launch the iPhone 14 models on the second Tuesday of September this year. Kuo believes that “The global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimize the impact of recession risk on demand.”

To recall, Apple launched the Apple iPhone 13 series on September 14 last year and the smartphones went on sale 10 days later. Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Apple events have been held online. Gurman also suggests that the tech giant may hold two events this fall. As per the analyst, the September event will focus on the new ‌iPhone‌ 14 models and Apple Watch Series 8, while the second event, which will be held in October, will be Mac and iPad-focused.

If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple may ship the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphone from factories in India and China simultaneously.

Earlier this week we also saw a report revealing colour options of the Apple iPhone series. As per tipster Jjoriko, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone Max will be offered in six colour options - Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are said to be available in five colour options - Green, Purple, Silver, Gold and Graphite.