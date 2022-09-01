Why Apple may have to get approval from Indian government for this iPhone 14 feature

Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 models at the Far Out event on September 7. Just like last two years, Apple is rumoured to launch four smartphones under its flagship range - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhones are expected to sport a new design and carry tons of new features. One such feature that Apple iPhone 14 series is rumoured to get is satellite connectivity. However, despite having the support for satellite connectivity, Apple iPhone 14 users won’t be able to use the feature in India due to a restriction over usage of satellite phones. If Apple wants to enable iPhone 14 users in India to access satellite connectivity features, it may have to seek government’s permission.

Why Apple may have to get approval from Indian government for iPhone 14 satellite connectivity feature

As mentioned earlier, usage of satellite phones are restricted in India and as per Department of Telecommunications (DoT) website, satellite phones are permitted with specific permission/ NOC from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The website also mentions that satellite phones are permitted as provisioned by M/s BSNL in accordance with the licence granted to M/s BSNL for provision and operation of satellite based service using Gateway installed in India.



The prediction about a satellite connectivity in Apple iPhone 14 series was first shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman when he mentioned that the iPhones may offer an ‘Emergency message via Contacts’ feature that will allow users to share a small message even without cellular service. Prediction about satellite connectivity in Apple iPhone 14 series was also shared by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently.

If the company drops the satellite connectivity feature in Apple iPhone 14 models in India, it won’t be a first as there are several other features that Apple doesn’t offer in India due to strict regulations.