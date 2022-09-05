Search icon
Why Apple is launching iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro on September 7

Apple will likely launch Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Far Out event on September 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 (Image MacRumors)

Apple iPhone 14 launch is just a couple of days away and the social media platforms are flooded with leaks and rumours around the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Apple sent out invites for the Far Out September 7 event last month and it surprised everyone in the tech community as the tech giant usually hosts the fall event on the second Tuesday of September. This year too, it was rumoured that Apple will host the new iPhone 14 launch event on 13 September, however that is not the case. Although Apple has not provided any specific reason why the iPhone 14 launch is taking place on September 7, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that “The global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimize the impact of recession risk on demand.” 

Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro are undoubtedly the most anticipated smartphones of the year 2022. Just like last two years, Apple will launch four iPhones this fall event - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, Apple is expected to launch its first notchless iPhone model. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to be the first iPhone models to feature an always-on display.

Apart from the Apple iPhone 14 series, the company is also expected to launch Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and other devices. The Far Out Apple event on September 7 is also rumoured to be the date when the company will officially begin roll out of iOS 16. To recall, the company unveiled the iOS 16 for Apple iPhones at WWDC 2022 earlier this year. The company has already started to roll out the beta version of the operating system and the stable release of the latest iOS is said to be launched along with iPhone 14 series.

