When will Apple iPhone 14 go on sale in India? Here’s what we know

Apple

Apple is gearing up for a major event in the coming weeks where it will launch the new iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and several other devices. Usually Apple holds the special event on the second Tuesday of September however analysts suggest that the tech giant will unveil the new Apple iPhone 14 models on September 7. Reports also claim that deliveries of new Apple iPhone 14 smartphones will begin from September 16. If the reports are to be believed, we can expect that Apple iPhone 14 will go on sale in India from September 16 as the company started selling iPhone 13 in India at the same time as the US. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 went on sale in the US and India on September 24 and it is likely that this year too, the flagship iPhone series will go on sale on the same day.

A known Apple analyst believes that Apple may ship the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphone from factories in India and China simultaneously. As per tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver. “My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).” Kuo wrote in his Twitter post.

If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. As per a South Korean blog, the Apple iPhone 14 will carry the same launch price as the Apple iPhone 13. The report suggests that the move to freeze the launch price of the Apple iPhone 14 base variant is aimed to boost sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is believed to be the most affordable smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series as the company may ditch the ‘Mini’ smartphone from the upcoming lineup.