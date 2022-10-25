WhatsApp restored, users able to send and receive messages after massive outage

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has now been restored for several users across the globe. After facing a massive outage WhatsApp services have been restored and a few users are now able to send and receive messages. WhatsApp users started facing issue with the messaging app around 12:45 pm IST and after almost 1.5 hours downtime, the service has been restored by Meta. As of now, the reason for the WhatsApp outage is still unknown. WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform across the globe and it faces minor issues from time to time as the company regularly rolls out new features for its users on numerous platforms.

More than 27,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. After the outage, WhatsApp had said it is working to restore services. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson said in a statement. Although the outage of WhatsApp app affected users across the globe, it also gave some spare time to users to start a meme fest on Twitter. #WhatsAppDown was trending on Twitter with some hilarious memes.





Although the outage may come as a surprise to many, it is worth noting that this is not the first time that WhatsApp is facing a massive outage all over the globe. To recall, last October Facebook and its subsidiaries, including Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Mapillary, and Oculus, faced a global outage and were unavailable for around six hours.