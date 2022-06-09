What iOS 16 reveals about upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple unveiled iOS 16 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) earlier this week. The new operating system for Apple iPhones comes with tons of new features and security updates. One of the key iOS 16 features that caught everybody’s attention is the redesigned lock screen. With iOS 16, Apple iPhone users can customise the lock screen with fonts, widgets, dynamic wallpaper and more. The new feature also indicates that the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series may get always-on display.

9to5Mac claims that multiple references to the always-on display have been spotted in the first developer beta of iOS 16. As per the report, the operating system comes with three new frameworks related to the backlight management of the iPhone’s display. For those who are unaware, the backlight management is one of the key aspects for the always-on display feature.

Apart from this, iOS 16 also reportedly comes with hidden flags that engineers at Apple can use to test the always-on display feature, even on non-capable devices. This means that the company can try the always-on display on iPhone 13 Pro models ahead of Apple iPhone 14 series launch.

This is not the first time reports about always-on display in the iPhone 14 series have surfaced online. Last month, known display analyst Ross Young also suggested that the ‘Pro’ models in the iPhone 14 series may have better screen refresh rate to help the devices get an always-on display.

Apple is rumoured to launch four models in the iPhone 14 series later this year - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The analyst believed that the tech giant may be able to drop down the minimum refresh rate in the Pro models to 1Hz that will help when the smartphones are inactive or while viewing static images.