Want to keep SIM active for whole year? All about BSNL's Rs 797 prepaid recharge, offers, benefits, other details

File Photo

Want to keep your SIM working with minimal balance? Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Rs 797 plan does it for you. The best part about the plan is that it has an annual validity. The plan also comes with various other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, and high-speed 4G data with a validity of 365 days.

BSNL Rs 797 plan

BSNL's Rs 797 plan comes with various benefits for the customer. The plan has a 365-day validity with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. The plan also includes 2GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS per day. The bad news is that after 60 days, the 2GB of data per day will expire, and the internet speed will drop to 80kbps.

Though the plan is valid for 365 days the calling and data benefits are available only for the first two months after the recharge. After the 60 days are up, users will not be able to make unlimited phone calls or enjoy 2GB of data per day. However, this does not affect the validity of the pack. So, if you have a SIM that needs to be kept active, this plan is right for you.

For the unversed, the Rs 797 plan by BSNL is available in all circles and can be recharged via the online portal, BSNL Selfcare app, Google Pay, and Paytm, among others.