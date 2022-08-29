Vivo Y35 with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers and more

Vivo Y35

Vivo has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of new mid-budget smartphone, Vivo Y35. The new Vivo Y35 joins the other smartphones on the Vivo Y-series. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and it features a 50MP primary camera. The price segment in which the Vivo Y35 falls in, it directly stacks against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, Realme 9 5G among others. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo Y35.

Vivo Y35: Price and availability

The Vivo Y35 will be available for purchase via Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores in two colour options - Agate Black and Dawn Gold. The smartphone comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is priced at Rs Rs 18,499. As part of launch offers, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 on purchase of Vivo Y35 using ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak and OneCard until September 30, 2022.

Vivo Y35 specifications

The Vivo Y35 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ curved LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. As per the company, the smartphone comes with frosted anti-glare (AG) coating, which keeps the smartphone profected from fingerprints and scratches. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Vivo Y35 sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP camera for video calls and selfies.

The Vivo Y35 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, It runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box.