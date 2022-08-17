Headlines

Vivo V25 Pro India launch today: Watch it live here for price, specs, features and more [Video]

Vivo V25 Pro is part of the Vivo V25 series that will be launched in India today. You can watch the livestream to know Vivo V25 Pro price and specs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Vivo is all set to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of new Vivo V25 series today (August 17). The Vivo V25 series comprises two smartphones - Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25. As of now, Vivo has only shared few details about the new Vivo V25 Pro model, however, specs of the upcoming Vivo V25 series have already been leaked online ahead of launch. The company has confirmed that the Vivo V25 Pro features curved edges and a colour-changing rear panel. The Vivo V25 India launch event will begin at 12:00 noon on August 17 and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. You can also watch the Vivo V25 series India launch live here.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

As per the reports, Vivo V25 Pro sports an AMOLED display with 120Hz peak refresh rate. The company has confirmed that under the hood, the Vivo V25 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with 8GB of extended RAM.

When it comes to camera, the Vivo V25 Pro gets a triple camera setup at the rear with 64MP primary sensor. The camera comes with features like optical image stabilisation, hybrid image stabilisation capabilities, super night portrait mode, and the ability to shoot videos with OIS at night.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,830mAh battery with 66W Flashcharge support. The smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart.

