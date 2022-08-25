Vivo V25 Pro goes on sale in India with Rs 3,500 discount on Flipkart

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The new Vivo smartphone was launched in India last week and it is available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999. During the first sale, buyers can get Rs 3,500 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions, bringing the value of the smartphone down to Rs 32,499.

The Vivo V25 Pro features a unique colour-changing rear panel and it is the top of the line model in Vivo V25 series. The smartphone is offered in two colour options - Pure Black and Siling Blue. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo V25 Pro.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro has a color changing AG glass design, which makes the color hue of the back panel shift based on light. At the front it gets a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with curved edges. The display has Full HD+ resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the Vivo V25 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro shooter. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera at the front.

Vivo V25 Pro is backed by a 4,830mAh battery pack that also supports 66W fast charging. The device runs Android 12 OS based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box and the company has confirmed that the smartphone will support two major software updates and at least three years of security updates as well.