Vivo V25 Pro colour changing smartphone launched in India: Price, specs and more

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro has been launched in India. Vivo has expanded its smartphone lineup in the country with the launch of new Vivo V25 Pro that features a colour-changing rear panel. The company has been teasing the Vivo V25 Pro for quite some time and now Vivo has officially revealed the price and specifications of the new Vivo V25 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo V25 Pro.

Vivo V25 Pro: Price and availability

The Vivo V25 Pro will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999. The Vivo V25 Pro is currently available for pre-bookings and it will go on sale in India from August 25 via Flipkart.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro has a color changing AG glass design, which makes the color hue of the back panel shift based on light. At the front it gets a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with curved edges. The display has Full HD+ resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the Vivo V25 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro shooter. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera at the front.

Vivo V25 Pro is backed by a 4,830mAh battery pack that also supports 66W fast charging. The device runs Android 12 OS based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box and the company has confirmed that the smartphone will support two major software updates and at least three years of security updates as well.