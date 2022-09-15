Vivo V25 5G with colour changing back launched in India, to go on sale in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 5G is here. Vivo has launched the new Vivo V25 5G smartphone in India today. The Vivo V25 5G joins the Vivo V25 Pro in the Vivo V25 Pro series. The new Vivo V25 5G smartphone features a similar design as its sibling Vivo V25 Pro that was launched in India last month. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively.

The new Vivo V25 will go on sale in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means that buyers will be able to get a 10% instant discount during the annual sale when paying via ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card. Apart from this, buyers will also be able to avail exchange offers on the smartphone.

Vivo V25 specifications

The Vivo V25 has a color changing AG glass design, which makes the color hue of the back panel shift based on light. At the front it gets a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The display has Full HD+ resolution and support for 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the Vivo V25 features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro shooter. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 50MP camera at the front.

Vivo V25 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery pack that also supports 44W fast charging. The device runs Android 12 OS based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box and the company has confirmed that the smartphone will support two major software updates and at least three years of security updates as well.