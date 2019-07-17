Vivo S1 global variant: Specifications, features, price; launch in India expected soon
S1 is now available for pre-order in global markets, however, the variant is a bit different than the original one launched in China.
Vivo S1 Photo: Vivo Indonesia Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Shashwat Bhandari
Source
DNA webdesk
Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its one of the most advanced phone S1 in the global market following its launch in China earlier. S1 is now available for pre-order in global markets, however, the variant is a bit different than the original one launched in China. The smartphone is available for pre-order in Indonesia.
Vivo S1 specifications
- OS: Funtouch OS 9 — Android 9 Pie
- SIM: Dual-SIM (Nano)
- Display: 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display and a waterdrop-style notch
- Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
- RAM: 4GB
Camera
Rear: Triple camera setup sensor — 16-megapixels with f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.
Front: 32 megapixels with f/2.0 lens.
Memory: 128GB
Additional: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS.
Battery: 4,500mAh battery
Fingerprint: In-display
The original variant of Vivo S1 differs with the one launched in global markets. You won't get the same camera, processor, battery and display size which is available in the home market version.
Vivo S1 price
Vivo S1 in Indonesia will cost you around IDR 35,99,000 (approx Rs. 17,700).
Vivo S1 colours
S1 sale commences from July 23 and will be available in two colours — Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options
Launch in India
Vivo S1 launch in India is expected soon.