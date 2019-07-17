Vivo S1 global variant: Specifications, features, price; launch in India expected soon

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its one of the most advanced phone S1 in the global market following its launch in China earlier. S1 is now available for pre-order in global markets, however, the variant is a bit different than the original one launched in China. The smartphone is available for pre-order in Indonesia.

Vivo S1 specifications

OS: Funtouch OS 9 — Android 9 Pie

SIM: Dual-SIM (Nano)

Display: 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display and a waterdrop-style notch

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

RAM: 4GB

Camera

Rear: Triple camera setup sensor — 16-megapixels with f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Front: 32 megapixels with f/2.0 lens.

Memory: 128GB

Additional: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS.

Battery: 4,500mAh battery

Fingerprint: In-display

The original variant of Vivo S1 differs with the one launched in global markets. You won't get the same camera, processor, battery and display size which is available in the home market version.

Vivo S1 price

Vivo S1 in Indonesia will cost you around IDR 35,99,000 (approx Rs. 17,700).

Vivo S1 colours

S1 sale commences from July 23 and will be available in two colours — Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options

Launch in India

Vivo S1 launch in India is expected soon.