Virat Kohli’s mysterious blue smartphone leaves fans confused, we finally know which phone it is

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the former Indian cricket team captain, is one of the most popular athletes on Instagram with more than 209 million followers. The Ace cricketer has fans all over the globe and his each Instagram post undoubtedly goes viral all over social media platforms due to his long list of fans. Currently on a vacation in Europe with his wife Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli recently shared his image on Instagram that left his followers and tech enthusiasts confused. In a Instagram post that is captioned ‘My favourite shade of blue,’ Virat Kohli can be seen holding a mysterious light blue coloured smartphone in his hand. Soon after the image went viral, Virat’s fans started to guess the model of the smartphone that he is holding in the image. While a few started to focus on the camera module, the others were noticing the rear panel. If you haven’t seen the viral Instagram post yet, you can see it here and to know which smartphone Virat Kohli is holding, you can read further.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the smartphone seen in Virat Kohli’s viral Instagram post is from the Vivo V25 series that has not been launched yet. For those who are unaware, Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador of Vivo and it is not difficult for him to get his hands on some unreleased products. Few fans also suspect that this may be a marketing stunt. The Vivo V25 series is expected to launch in India on August 18. The new series is rumoured to consist of three smartphones - Vivo V25, Vivo V23e and Vivo V25 Pro.

The device in Virat Kohli’s hand looks similar to the Vivo S15 Pro that is currently sold in China and it backs the speculations that the Vivo V25 series in India will be rebranded Vivo S15 series from China. As of now, the company has not revealed any official information about the smartphone but if the rumours are true, we will be able to get our hands on the mysterious device in the coming months.