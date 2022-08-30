Search icon
Truecaller revamps app for Apple iPhone users, check what’s new

The app also has a complete design refresh and user experience flow that results in shorter initial onboarding times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Tuesday announced that it has revamped its app for iOS users to offer better protection against spam and scam.

The company said that the iOS app has been completely rewritten from the ground up to be lighter, more efficient and offers 10 times better spam, scam, and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app.

"We have been innovating within Apple`s platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension," Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, said in a statement.

"This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to," Mamedi added.

The app also has a complete design refresh and user experience flow that results in shorter initial onboarding times and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app.

The company said that it will soon bring major improvements in SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search for unknown callers even faster.

The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers, and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context.

