The return of Moto Razr as foldable smartphone: Launch date, video, specifications, price, all you need to know

Motorola, now a Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, re-launched one of its most popular phones 'Moto Razr' as its new flagship at a press event in Los Angeles. Moto Razr used to Motorola's one of the best selling phones during the feature phones era and used to come in flap model.

However, scripting the return of its most popular phone previously, Moto Razr is now a foldable smartphone, joining other competitors in the market such as Samsung and Huawei.

The phone has two screens — one is the main display, and the other is a small screen fitted on the phone when it is folded. The screen will provide consumers with faster access to notifications, music, Google Assistant, and more.

When will it be available across the world including India?

Motorola Razr will be up for sale on January 9, 2020. The preorders for the phone will commence on December 26. The company has not set a release date for the phone in India, however, it has set up a registration page for its India website.

The Moto Razr is priced at $1,499.99 in the US market. The price for the Indian market has not yet been revealed by the company.

Key specifications, features

The Moto Razr has a clamshell design with a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+, having an aspect ratio of 21:9. The secondary screen will be of 2.7-inch, with a Quick View display that can be used to view notifications, control music playlist etc.

Motorola is equipped with a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter and acts as a selfie camera in the folded state. The camera software also has a Night Vision mode to take good photos in low-lighting. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the main display which can be used to take selfies in the unfolded state.

Other specifications: