Terrifying mid-air scare: Passenger partially sucked out of plane after window comes loose; watch

A passenger was partially pulled out of an aircraft after a window came loose shortly after take-off from Greece, forcing the flight to make an emergency return.

A passenger was partially sucked out of an aircraft after a window came loose shortly after take-off on a flight from Greece to Germany on Friday. Fellow passengers managed to pull him back inside the plane before it returned safely to the airport.

The incident happened on a Malta Air flight, operated for Ryanair, travelling from Thessaloniki in northern Greece to Memmingen near Munich.

Window comes loose after take-off

Engine debris shattered a cabin window on a Ryanair Greece–Germany flight, nearly pulling a 61-year-old passenger out. She suffered friction burns. pic.twitter.com/cGh1Wwmoq3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 10, 2026

According to Ryanair, the aircraft returned to Thessaloniki soon after take-off after "a passenger window dislodged in-flight." Passengers said they heard a loud bang before oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the aircraft began losing altitude.

One passenger, identified only as Christina, said the sudden decompression caused panic inside the cabin.

Passengers pull man back into aircraft

Christina told local radio that a 61-year-old passenger seated near the damaged window was partially pulled outside the aircraft. "His whole head, neck, shoulders” were pulled out of the window, she said, adding that nearby passengers quickly grabbed him and pulled him back inside.

BREAKING: Ryanair passenger reportedly saved from being sucked out the cabin after window fails during a flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen.



According to local media Ryanair flight FR1879, a Boeing 737-8AS, returned safely to Greece on Friday after part of a damaged engine… pic.twitter.com/YPgRodjPFp — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 10, 2026

Describing the terrifying moments, she said, "Most people had fallen asleep, we had closed our eyes. We heard a sound, I'd describe it like a tire bursting, … but very loud." She added, "We knew straight away we lost pressure because we lost altitude. … Screams, shrieks, shouting."

Passenger suffers injuries

According to a Greek hospital official, the 61-year-old suffered neck and shoulder injuries along with friction burns. After the aircraft landed safely back in Thessaloniki, passengers returned to the terminal. Ryanair said one passenger received medical treatment on the ground, and a replacement aircraft was later arranged to take passengers to Germany.

Investigation underway

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was informed that the flight turned back because of "a right engine issue and cabin decompression." The agency said the investigation will be led by the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Committee of the Republic of North Macedonia, while it remains available to assist.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737-800 that entered service with Ryanair in 2008.

Flight tracking data showed the plane climbed above 15,000 feet shortly after take-off before descending to around 6,000 feet and returning to Thessaloniki about an hour later.