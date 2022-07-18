Tecno Spark 9 launched in India, priced at Rs 9,499

Tecno Spark 9

Tecno Spark 9 smartphone has been launched in India. Tecno has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of new Tecno Spark 9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek chipset and it will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Tecno Spark 9 smartphone.

Tecno Spark 9: Price and availability

Tecno Spark 9 will be offered in a single variant with a price tag of Rs 9,499. The smartphone will go on sale from July 23 via Amazon. The company is offering the smartphone in two colour options - Infinity Black and Sky Mirror.

Tecno Spark 9 specifications

Tecno Spark 9 features a 6.6-inch LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display comes with a peak refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device comes with RAM expansion feature that can virtually increase the RAM of the smartphone up to 11GB.

When it comes to camera, the Tecno Spark 9 features a 13-megapixel dual-camera setup with LED flash. The smartphone runs Android 12-based HiOS UI operating system. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it also features a fingerprint scanner at the rear.