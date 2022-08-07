Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India launch officially teased

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G to be launched in India soon. Tecno will expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G smartphone after recently launched Tecno Spark 9T. The company has not yet revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone yet but it has stated that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is "coming soon." Ahead of the launch, the specs of the upcoming smartphone have already been leaked online, revealing what we can expect. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G rumored specifications

As per a report by GSM Arena,Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company may offer the smartphone in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

When it comes to camera, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup with 64MP main sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. It is also expected to get a 16MP camera at the front for video calls and selfies. The smartphone is said to run HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12.

The smartphone is believed to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is said to be backed by 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W charging.