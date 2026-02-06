Suicide Bombing at Islamabad Mosque: Death toll rises to 31, at least 169 injured in attack; politicians react

Opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called it a grave failure in protecting human lives, but it also raises serious questions about the performance of the administration and law enforcement agencies.

A huge explosion occurred near an imambargah in Islamabad's Tarlai area on Friday, killing 31 people and injuring 169 injured s far, local media reported. The injured are being shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), as per the report, and further details are awaited. A police official said a suicide bomber detonated himself at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area during Friday prayers.

According to police sources, the attacker was stopped at the gate of the imambargah but exploded himself after opening fire, with the powerful blast was heard from far away, with TV footage showing bodies, shattered glass and debris inside the mosque complex. Rescue operations and security clampdown.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility so far, though police sources said the attacker was a foreign national linked to Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

How did politicians react?

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders strongly condemned the attack. Opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called it a grave failure in protecting human lives, but it also raises serious questions about the performance of the administration and law enforcement agencies. The opposition leader also appealed to the youth of Islamabad to come forward and donate blood, citing “At this time, there is an urgent need for blood for the injured worshippers in various hospitals of Islamabad; therefore, I urge you all to participate generously in this noble cause and play your role in saving precious lives.”

The attack comes less than three months after a suicide blast outside a court in Islamabad and coincided with the ongoing state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It also comes days after Balochistan witnessed deadly attacks, carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed the lives of 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, along with 22 security and law enforcement personnel.