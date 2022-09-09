Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs makes fun of Apple iPhone 14 with THIS hilarious meme

Eve Jobs (Image: Instagram)

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7 and the new smartphones have received a mixed reaction from tech enthusiasts across the globe. Apple fans are lauding the company’s move to launch the first ‘notchless’ iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are being mocked to be ‘renamed’ iPhone 13 series. Following the Far Out event, in an unexpected move, Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs also mocked Apple iPhone 14 by sharing a hilarious meme on Instagram.

The meme takes a dig at the similar specifications and design of the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13. The meme shared by Apple co-founder’s daughter features a man holding a shirt same as the one he is wearing while grinning at the camera. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today” the text on the meme reads. The Instagram Story was later deleted by Jobs’.

The Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone 14 series will be available for pre-booking in India from today (September 9). The new Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display just like the iPhone 13. It is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip and it is priced the same as its predecessor.