SBI partners with Flipkart for special discount on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 11 in Diwali sale

State Bank of India has partnered with Flipkart in the Big Diwali Sale 2022 to offer additional discounts on Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 11, Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a and other smartphones. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 begins today for Flipkart Plus members and State Bank of India customers will get extra benefit during the sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 base model with 128GB is currently priced at Rs 59,990 on the platform. Buyers can further slash the prices of premium Apple iPhone models as Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank for the Big Diwali Sale 2022. This means buyers using SBI Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the festive sale.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 42,000. No cost EMI and screen damage protection is also available during the Big Diwali Sale.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 35,990 in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. As mentioned above, Kotak Bank and SBI Bank customers can get Rs 1,250 discount on EMI transaction, bringin the price of the smartphone down to Rs 35,740. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 16,900 off on Apple iPhone 11.