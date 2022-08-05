Samsung slashes price of Galaxy F22 smartphone, check the new price

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 has received a price cut in India ahead of the festive season. Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy F22 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. The Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499 respectively. After the price cut, the base model of Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at Rs 10,499 and the 6GB variant is available at Rs 12,499. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colour options - Denim Black and Denim Blue. The Galaxy F22 is available for purchase on Samsung’s official online store and Flipkart. In addition to the price cut, Samsung Galaxy F22 buyers can also get a Rs 1,000 discount when paying via ICICI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. The display gets a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a quad rear camera setup that consists of a primary 48-megapixel ISOCELL sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports a 13MP shooter at the front. The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.