Samsung reportedly working on phone with transparent display, files patent

The patent was filed at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in January this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Samsung

Samsung recently launched its fourth-gen foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, in major markets across the world and it appears that we may also see a new kind of dual-screen smartphone from the tech giant soon. As per reports, Samsung has filed a patent for a dual-screen smartphone that might feature a rear-facing transparent display.

The patent was filed at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in January this year and it indicates that Samsung is working on devices with a transparent display at the back. As per the patent, the second display blends in with the rest of the phone`s back panel when not in use. It could turn on fully or partially, similar to an Always-on display.

A second rear-facing screen could be used to showcase designs and information at a glance and also take selfies using the rear camera, it added. Meanwhile, recently, the company has launched its latest foldable smartphones in 40 countries.

(with inputs from IANS)

