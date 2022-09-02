Samsung mocks Apple ahead of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro launch, watch video here

Apple's Far Out event invitation where it will launch the iPhone 14 series

Apple is all-set to launch the new Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7 and ahead of the major launch, its rival Samsung has rolled out a new ad campaign mocking the Cupertino based tech giant. In the latest video advertisement for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Korean giant is calling out Apple for ‘lack of innovation’. As the ad begins, Samsung takes a direct dig at Apple as the video starts with “Buckle up for Apple's latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction”. In the ad video, Samsung has mocked the rumoured design of Apple iPhone 14 by comparing it to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Not only this, the Samsung video teases the theme of Apple’s Far Out event invitation as well. Along with the design, Samsung is also touting its Galaxy S22 Ultra for having the highest resolution camera in any smartphone and claiming that “it is not coming to any iPhone near you”. You can watch the ad here.

This is not the first time that Samsung has mocked Apple near the fall event. Samsung launched several ad campaigns over the last few years to mock Apple. In the last few years, Samsung has made fun of Apple for the notch, removal of headphone jack, and even when the company decided to stop shipping chargers with the phone.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year 2022. At the Far Out event, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year the Pro models are rumoured to miss out on the notch. Apart from the Apple iPhone 14 series, the company is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.